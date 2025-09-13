Mumbai News: 56-Year-Old Social Worker Pain-Free After Rare Brain Surgery For Trigeminal Neuralgia At Parel's Gleneagles Hospital

Sushil Verma, 56, pain-free after Microvascular Decompression surgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: A 56-year-old social worker from Dadar endured over a decade of excruciating pain caused by Trigeminal Neuralgia, one of the most painful neurological disorders known. Due to a misdiagnosis, he underwent three root canal treatments, but the real issue was neurological.

A Decade of Excruciating Pain

For more than 10 years, he suffered from electric shock-like facial pain so severe that even laughing or smiling became impossible, as an overlapping arterial vein triggered the attacks.

Sushil Verma’s Struggle

The patient, Sushil Verma, had battled relentless facial pain for over a decade. Initially misdiagnosed, he underwent a tooth extraction and years of high-dose medications — but nothing brought relief.

Eating, speaking, and even smiling became impossible, pushing him into social withdrawal and depression. At one point, the agony was so unbearable that he even contemplated ending his life.

Life-Transforming Surgery at Gleneagles Hospital

In a rare, life-transforming case, neurosurgeons at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, successfully freed Verma from his suffering..

Expert Team and Diagnosis

He was evaluated by a team led by Dr. Nitin Dange, Director – Interventional Neurology and Head of Neurosurgery and Spine, along with Dr. Kushal Bhatia and Dr. Mayur Gharat. An MRI scan revealed the root cause — a blood vessel pressing on the trigeminal nerve inside the brain.

Microvascular Decompression: The Gold Standard

“Because his condition was refractory and he was otherwise fit, Microvascular Decompression (MVD) surgery was the best option,” explained Dr. Dange. “This gold-standard procedure relieves pressure on the nerve by separating the artery and placing a protective cushion.”

Successful Surgery and Immediate Relief

In a delicate three-hour surgery, the nerve was successfully decompressed. Remarkably, Verma’s pain vanished immediately after the procedure. He was discharged within a week and has been completely pain-free for the past four months — without medication.

Patient’s Gratitude

“For 10 years, I lived with pain no one could truly understand. I took medicines, I even had a tooth removed, but nothing worked. The pain robbed me of my work, my happiness, and my will to live,” Verma recalled.

“After meeting Dr. Dange and his team, I finally found hope. The surgery changed my life. Today, I can smile, eat, and live normally again. I will always remain grateful to the doctors for giving me a second chance at life.”

Trigeminal Neuralgia: Facts and Impact

Trigeminal Neuralgia affects about 12 in every 100,000 people worldwide each year, mostly after the age of 50. While medications may provide temporary relief, many patients eventually require advanced procedures such as MVD, radiofrequency ablation, or Gamma Knife radiosurgery.

Timely Treatment Is Crucial

“If not treated in time, patients can suffer from progressive disability, weight loss, depression, and even narcotic dependence,” added Dr. Dange. “When performed at the right stage, MVD can completely transform quality of life.”