Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Performs Free Robotic Surgeries, Bringing World-Class Healthcare To Economically Weaker Patients

Mumbai: In a landmark achievement for public healthcare, the Department of General Surgery at Sir JJ Hospital has successfully performed a robotic-assisted bariatric surgery on a 36-year-old homemaker from rural Maharashtra.

This procedure, rarely available outside private hospitals, was carried out entirely free of cost, making world-class surgical technology accessible to patients from economically weaker backgrounds.

The patient, who had long struggled with morbid obesity, diabetes, and joint pain, could not afford treatment in private setups. With robotic technology, the surgical team ensured greater precision, minimal incisions, reduced blood loss, and faster recovery—completely transforming her quality of life.

Led by Experienced Surgical Team

The breakthrough was achieved under the guidance of Professor Dr. Ajay H. Bhandarwar, Dean and Head of the Department of General Surgery, who has pioneered several surgical innovations in Maharashtra and across India.

“The bariatric surgery was performed by a dedicated team of surgeons—Dr. Girish D. Bakhshi, Dr. Amol Wagh, Dr. Kashif Ansari, and Dr. Supriya Bhondve—with anaesthesia care led by Dr. Usha Badole (Professor & Head), Dr. Bharat Shah, and Dr. Ashwini Sontakke,” said Dr. Bhandarwar.

Two Advanced Robotic Urology Surgeries

Adding to this milestone, on September 10, 2025, the Urology Department of JJ Hospital successfully carried out two advanced robotic procedures. A 20-year-old woman, Richa (name changed), underwent a robotic pyeloplasty to correct a blockage at the junction of her left kidney and ureter. The surgery preserved her kidney function, and she is recovering well.

Similarly, 67-year-old Vishwas Raut (name changed), who suffered from a non-functioning right kidney with stones and scarring, underwent a robotic nephrectomy, or removal of the damaged kidney. He is stable and recovering under expert care. The surgeries were performed by Dr. Amol Kamble, Dr. Madhav Tiwari, Dr. Shashank Sharma, Dr. Siddhant Srivastava, and Dr. Omar Khan.

Robotic Technology Transforming Public Healthcare

“These landmark cases highlight JJ Hospital’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge robotic surgical technology within the reach of all patients—completely free of cost,” said Dr. Bhandarwar.

He added, “The introduction of robotic technology has transformed the way we approach complex surgeries. It allows us to deliver world-class care with improved safety and faster recovery. JJ Hospital is proud to lead this change in public healthcare.”

