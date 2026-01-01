 New Year Enforcement: Navi Mumbai Police Book 250 For Drunk Driving, Take Action Against 3,550 Traffic Violators
Navi Mumbai Police booked 250 motorists for drunk driving and acted against 3,550 traffic violators during special New Year checks. Despite large celebrations, no untoward incidents were reported, officials said.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police on Bandobast Duty on the eve of New Year Celebration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai, Jan 01: Navi Mumbai Police booked 250 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and took action against 3,550 vehicle owners for violating traffic rules during special checks conducted across the city on the night of December 31 and early Thursday morning.

Zone-1 police take action against 451 persons

In addition, police in Zone-1 (Vashi) initiated legal action against a total of 451 persons for various offences during the New Year bandobast. These included cases of public obstruction (21), negligent use of inflammable substances in public places (20), illegal liquor consumption (3) and drinking alcohol in public places (38).

Action was also taken against 55 motorists for drunk driving, 17 persons under the NDPS Act, 47 under the COTPA Act and 250 motorists for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

No untoward incidents reported during celebrations

Despite large-scale celebrations across Navi Mumbai, no untoward incidents were reported within the limits of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Extensive police deployment, nakabandi and patrolling were carried out at highways, toll plazas, major junctions, signals and crowded locations to ensure law and order during the midnight celebrations.

Police assure continued enforcement

Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupati Kakde said intensive checks were conducted till early morning to curb drunk driving, overspeeding and other violations.

“Strict action was taken against motorists found flouting traffic norms, and such enforcement drives will continue in the coming days as well,” he said.

article-image

Citizens urged to follow traffic rules

Police officials appealed to citizens to adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with enforcement agencies to ensure road safety and smooth traffic movement in the city.

