Mumbai News: Former Deputy Director Laxmikant Joshi’s Body Donated To JJ Hospital For Medical Learning

JJ Hospital | File

Mumbai: In a remarkable act of generosity and social commitment, the body of Laxmikant Manohar Joshi, former Deputy Director, Department of Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra, was donated to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai, by his son Shekhar Joshi.

Noble Last Wish Honored

Joshi, who retired in 1997 after over 35 years of distinguished service, had expressed his wish to contribute to society even after death by donating his body for the cause of medical education. Respecting his father’s noble desire, Shekhar Joshi approached Manohar Hire, OSD, Medical Education, to fulfill this wish without hesitation, ensuring his legacy lives on through the advancement of medical knowledge. With Hire’s assistance, he reached JJ Hospital for the body donation.

Dignified Handover at JJ Hospital

At the time of the donation, Dean Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, Associate Dean Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Surase, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Arun Rathod, Dr. Ashwini Jadhav (Professor & Head, Department of Anatomy), Dr. Chikhalkar (Professor & Head, Forensic Department), Dr. Gajanan Chavan (Professor, Forensic Department), Vaishali Kadam (Associate Professor, Department of Anatomy), and Dr. Sachin Yadav (Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy) were present to receive the body and extend their gratitude to the family.

An Inspiration for Society

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Joshi, presently Managing Director of a company, said: “I am proud that my father’s body is being donated for the education of future doctors. JJ Hospital, being the largest state-run hospital in Maharashtra, is the right place for such a noble cause. The hospital administration treated my father’s body with the utmost respect and dignity, and for that, I am truly grateful.”

“This noble gesture not only honors Joshi’s wishes but also serves as an inspiration for society to embrace body donation for medical education and research,” said an official from the hospital.