KDMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Alliance Opens Account With Nine Candidates Elected Unopposed, Dominates Early Poll Narrative

Kalyan: The Mahayuti alliance has surged ahead in the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections after nine of its candidates were elected unopposed, underscoring the ruling combine’s organisational strength and the Opposition’s inability to mount a serious challenge in several wards.

BJP and Shiv Sena candidates share early victories, strong female representation noted

Of the nine unopposed winners, five belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four to the Shiv Sena led by deputy chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Significantly, the list includes six women and three men, reflecting a strong female presence in the Mahayuti’s early gains.

Earlier, three BJP women candidates — Rekha Rajan Choudhary from Panel No. 18(A), Asavari Kedar Navre from Panel No. 26(C) and Ranjana Penkar from Panel No. 26(B) — had already secured victory without a contest. On Thursday, following the withdrawal of nominations, two more BJP women candidates — Manda Subhash Patil from Panel No. 27(A) and Jyoti Pawan Patil from Panel No. 24(B) — were also declared elected unopposed.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) matched the BJP’s momentum in Dombivli, with four of its candidates winning unopposed. These include Ramesh Sukanya Mhatre from Panel No. 24(A), Vrushali Joshi from Panel No. 24(C), Vishwanath Rane from Panel No. 24(D) and Harshal Rajesh More from Panel No. 28(A).

Shinde-led Shiv Sena matches BJP in Dombivli with four uncontested wins

The fact that nine corporators of the Mahayuti have been elected even before polling day is being seen as a major psychological and political blow to rival parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and other Opposition groups. In several panels, the Opposition failed to field candidates, allowing the ruling alliance a walkover.

Celebrations have already begun in Dombivli, where Mahayuti workers described the unopposed victories as a “referendum on governance and leadership”. Adding to the political symbolism, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde personally congratulated the newly elected corporators through video calls, boosting morale within the party ranks.

Opposition unable to field candidates in several wards, Mahayuti capitalises on early momentum

Early victories set narrative for Mahayuti as dominant force in KDMC elections

Celebrations have already begun in Dombivli, where Mahayuti workers described the unopposed victories as a “referendum on governance and leadership”. Adding to the political symbolism, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde personally congratulated the newly elected corporators through video calls, boosting morale within the party ranks.

With these early wins, the Mahayuti has not only opened its account in the KDMC polls but has also seized the narrative, projecting itself as the dominant force in the civic battle even before the first ballot is cast.

