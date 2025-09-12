 Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Directs Inclusion Of Koliwadas In Mumbai Development Plan Within 60 Days
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has directed officials to mark all demarcated Koliwadas in the city’s Development Plan (DP) within the next 60 days.

The directive came during a review meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the boundaries of Koliwadas and Gaothans. The meeting was attended by former MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Manisha Chaudhary, BJP office bearers from North Mumbai, as well as senior officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), MHADA and other concerned civic departments.

During the meeting, the Mumbai Suburban District Collector informed that out of 29 Koliwadas in the suburban district, 23 have already been demarcated. However, in five of these villages, residents had raised objections regarding boundary extensions, leading to re-demarcation. The demarcation of six Koliwadas is still pending, as parts of them overlap with tribal hamlets. In the process, three new Koliwadas were also identified.

MLA Manisha Chaudhary highlighted that despite demarcation being completed in most areas, the absence of DP markings has caused hardships for Koli residents. “Even for minor repairs to their homes, residents face difficulties because the DP does not reflect their settlements,” she pointed out.

Taking note of the issue, Minister Shelar directed officials to ensure that all demarcated Koliwadas are reflected in the Development Plan within 60 days. He emphasized that timely inclusion in the DP is crucial to protect the rights of the Koli community and to resolve long-pending civic and legal hurdles faced by residents.

