Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station To Ahilyanagar

The Maharashtra government on Thursday officially issued a notification renaming the Ahmednagar railway station to Ahilyanagar railway station.

The renaming proposal was under consideration for several years and had received strong backing from local leaders and community groups who sought to commemorate Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy in the region. Following due administrative procedures, the Union Home Ministry gave its approval, clearing the way for the official state notification.

Officials stated that necessary changes will now be implemented across railway signage, digital systems, maps, and public announcements to reflect the new name. Passengers and local residents can expect gradual updates to station boards and railway records.

