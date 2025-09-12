 Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar Railway Station To Ahilyanagar
Mumbai

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Maharashtra government on Thursday officially issued a notification renaming the Ahmednagar railway station to Ahilyanagar railway station.

The renaming proposal was under consideration for several years and had received strong backing from local leaders and community groups who sought to commemorate Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy in the region. Following due administrative procedures, the Union Home Ministry gave its approval, clearing the way for the official state notification.



