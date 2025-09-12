 Palghar Crime: 49-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Dies After Assault Over Parking Dispute At Vasai Railway Station; Accused Arrested
A dispute between two rickshaw drivers at the Vasai railway station stand turned fatal after one of them allegedly assaulted the other, leading to his death during treatment. The Manikpur police have registered a case of murder against Shah, who has since been arrested.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:29 AM IST
Vasai parking dispute turns deadly as rickshaw driver dies after assault | Representative Image

Argument Escalates Into Violence

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night when rickshaw driver Satish Barnwal (49), a resident of Hari Om Chawl in Ulemann, Vasai (West), had parked his rickshaw at the station stand and stepped out for tea. Another rickshaw driver, identified as Dinesh alias Deva Shah, reportedly rammed his vehicle into Barnwal’s rickshaw from behind.

Victim Succumbs To Injuries

An argument broke out between the two drivers, which escalated into violence. Shah allegedly punched and kicked Barnwal in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed Barnwal to a private hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Murder Case Registered; Accused Arrested

The Manikpur police have registered a case of murder against Shah, who has since been arrested.

