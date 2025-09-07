Palghar Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Slits Wife’s Throat In Vasai, Tries To Kill Himself With Same Weapon | File

Maharashtra: An 80-year-old man in Vasai, Palghar district, allegedly slit his wife’s throat and then tried to take his own life with the same weapon, police said on Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed that both husband and wife had been suffering from prolonged illnesses for several years. They lived with their son and daughter-in-law. On the night of the incident, when the son and daughter-in-law stepped out, the elderly couple decided to end their lives, feeling that their illnesses were causing distress to their family, as reported by Midday.

The husband attacked his wife by slitting her throat and then attempted suicide. Both were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The husband survived and is currently undergoing medical care. The wife’s condition has not been disclosed, as reported. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

32-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Robbed by Three Unidentified Men in Vasai East

In another incident from Vasai, a 32-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by three unidentified men in the early hours of Monday. The incident occurred in Vasai East while the victim was returning home from work. Police said the victim, Dhananjay Kulekar Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara (East), was walking near Sai Krupa building in Achole around 2:30 a.m. when the attack happened.

According to the complaint, the three attackers arrived on a blue scooter, stopped Yadav, and began abusing him. They forcibly snatched his Redmi mobile phone worth Rs 5,000 (with an Airtel SIM card) and Rs 3,000 in cash from his pocket.

When Yadav tried to resist, the assailants reportedly kicked and punched him, after which one of them stabbed him in the abdomen, chest, and back with a sharp knife. The attackers fled the scene with the stolen items.

Yadav was taken to Alliance Hospital for treatment. Based on the hospital's medico-legal report (MLC), Achole Police registered a case under Sections 309(6), 351(2)(3), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tulij Division) and the Naigaon Deputy Commissioner, visited the location. A full investigation is now underway to trace the attackers.