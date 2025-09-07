 Kathakali Maestro Kalamandalam Gopi Honoured With ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ In Mumbai
Despite being in a wheelchair, Kalamandalam Gopi decided to travel to Mumbai to receive the award. In his brief address in Malayalam, he said this was the first time a Kathakali artist was being felicitated and honoured in Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Kalamandalam Gopi, the doyen of Kathakali, Kerala's classical dance drama tradition, was conferred the 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan', the highest cultural award instituted by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai, on Sunday on the occasion of Kerala’s biggest festival, Onam.

Vadakke Manalath Govindan Nair, popularly known as Kalamandalam Gopi after his alma mater, Kerala Kalamandalam, an acclaimed university that teaches the performing arts of Kerala, received the award from Dr V Shankar, president of the Sabha. Kalamandalam Gopi is a Padma Shri awardee and a Sangeet Natak Akademi fellow.

Despite being in a wheelchair, Kalamandalam Gopi decided to travel to Mumbai to receive the award. In his brief address in Malayalam, he said this was the first time a Kathakali artist was being felicitated and honoured in Mumbai. “This is a great honor for me to receive this award,” he said.

The award function was followed by a presentation of classical dances from Kerala, such as Kaikottikali, Kathakali, and Mohiniyattam. The performance by artists from Upaasana Academy of Fine Arts.  

