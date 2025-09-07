Miles For Sight: Cyclothon Promotes Eye Donation, Marks SSEI’s 2nd Anniversary In Mumbai

SSEI Miles for Sight tandem bike |

Shantilal Shanghvi Eye Institute (SSEI), in association with Smart Commute Foundation; Cycle Chala, City Bacha; and BYCS, a group promoting cycling and cycling infrastructure, organised its ‘Miles for Sight’ cyclothon on Sunday to raise awareness about the critical need for eye donation and vision restoration. The ride began at Five Gardens, Dadar, and concluded at SSEI in Wadala East, where cyclists were felicitated with medals and certificates.

The event marked SSEI’s second anniversary and National Eye Donation Fortnight, a programme established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1985.

Inspiring Participation

The cyclothon saw the participation of hundreds of participants, including doctors, staff, and cycling enthusiasts. An inspiring highlight was the participation of visually impaired cyclists who rode on tandem bicycles, symbolising resilience and the life-changing impact of eye donation.

Voices from the Event

Seaking on the occasion, Dr Somasheila Murthy, medical director, SSEI, said, “The ‘Miles for Sight’ cyclothon is more than an event; it’s a movement to spread awareness about eye donation. The inspiring participation of visually impaired cyclists is a reminder of the transformative power of vision restoration. We are grateful for the overwhelming community support and hope this initiative inspires many to pledge for eye donation and help bring light into countless lives.”

National Eye Donation Fortnight

The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed between August 25 and September 8 to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation and the need for corneal transplantation to restore vision for people with corneal blindness. It was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1985.

About SSEI

Established in 2023 by the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation, a not-for-profit initiative of Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharma, SSEI is a premier tertiary care eye institute offering comprehensive subspecialty eye care services at affordable rates. The institute offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, diagnostics, therapeutics, and a centre for low vision and visual rehabilitation. BYCS, for Bicycle Citizens Network, is an international group promoting cycling as an environmentally-good and healthy way of commuting.