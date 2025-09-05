 Mumbai Crime: 5 Booked, 2 Arrested For Assaulting Police Personnel Inside Kandivali Station
A case has been registered against five persons, including three women, for allegedly assaulting police personnel inside a police station here, an official said on Friday. Two of the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at the Samta Nagar police station in the western suburb of Kandivali on Tuesday night.

article-image
5 Booked, 2 Arrested For Assaulting Police Personnel Inside Kandivali Station | Representational Image

Mumbai, Sep 5: A case has been registered against five persons, including three women, for allegedly assaulting police personnel inside a police station here, an official said on Friday.

Two Arrested

Two of the accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at the Samta Nagar police station in the western suburb of Kandivali on Tuesday night, the official said.

Drunk Driving Interception

He said that a traffic constable intercepted the accused, Ajay Ramesh Bamane, for drunk driving and brought him to the police station along with three others, who were with him in the car.

Verbal Abuse at Police Station

Bamane allegedly verbally abused the traffic constable, and two of his friends also reached the police station, the official said. When officials from Samta Nagar police intervened, the five accused allegedly manhandled and verbally abused them, he said.

Case Under BNS

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the five accused and arrested Ajay Bamane and Ganesh Bamane.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

