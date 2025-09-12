Mumbai News: BMC Issues Fresh EoI For 26 Slum Redevelopment Projects Covering 49,000 Homes In M/East Ward, Deadline September 30

BMC re-invites bids for 26 slum redevelopment projects in Deonar, Mankhurd, and Govandi | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has re-invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for 26 slum redevelopment projects in M/East ward, covering areas like Deonar, Mankhurd, and Govandi, after a poor response to earlier tenders.

The projects fall under DCPR-2034 Regulation 33(10) and involve redeveloping around 8.37 lakh square meters covering 49,000 slum structures on 64 reserved municipal plots across the city and suburbs.

Earlier Bids Focused On Western Suburbs

On May 10, the BMC invited EOIs from developers for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of these plots across 11 civic wards. However, 17 plots were put on hold due to technical issues. A revised tender was floated for the remaining 47 plots, drawing over 100 bids for around 29 schemes.

Most of the responsive bids were for plots in the western suburbs such as Borivali, Andheri, and Worli, with some in the eastern suburbs like Mulund. Notably, eight slum parcels received bids from only a single developer.

Fresh Push For 26 Schemes In M/East Ward

On Thursday, the BMC issued a fresh EOI inviting experienced and eligible developers to undertake the redevelopment of 26 slum schemes on civic lands that previously received inadequate responses, including eight parcels with only single bids. Most no-bid plots are in M/East ward, home to Low Income Groups, with officials citing low land potential and heavy encroachments as key hurdles.

93 Bids Shortlisted For Remaining Schemes

The BMC is currently reviewing bids for 21 remaining schemes and has shortlisted 93 responsive bids from 25 companies. According to the EOI, developers must have prior experience in slum or housing rehabilitation and meet technical and financial eligibility criteria.

The submission deadline of EOI is set for September 30. Contractors will oversee slum surveys, planning, permissions, construction, and maintenance of tenements. Redevelopment targets clusters in Shimpoli, Goregaon East, Malad East, Lower Parel, Dindoshi, Wadala, Govandi, and Ghatkopar.

