 Relief For Residents Of 2 Buildings Affected By Elphinstone Bridge Project: Eknath Shinde Approves MHADA Housing For Rehabilitation
Relief For Residents Of 2 Buildings Affected By Elphinstone Bridge Project: Eknath Shinde Approves MHADA Housing For Rehabilitation

A total of 83 families from Lakshmi Nivas and Haji Noorani Chawl will now be shifted to nearby MHADA flats, ensuring they remain within the same neighborhood. This long-standing demand from the residents has been accepted, bringing much-needed relief to those facing displacement.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major relief for project-affected families, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the proposal to rehabilitate residents of two buildings impacted by the Elphinstone Bridge project into available MHADA apartments in the same locality.

A total of 83 families from Lakshmi Nivas and Haji Noorani Chawl will now be shifted to nearby MHADA flats, ensuring they remain within the same neighborhood. This long-standing demand from the residents has been accepted, bringing much-needed relief to those facing displacement.

The Lakshmi Nivas building houses 60 affected families, while 23 families reside in Haji Noorani Chawl. Both structures fall under the alignment of the upcoming Worli-Sewri Connector, where pillar construction for the project necessitated their demolition.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...
Earlier, 19 buildings were expected to be affected, but with structural redesign by MMRDA, only two buildings will now require rehabilitation. This not only safeguarded 17 residential structures but also saved the state nearly Rs5,200 crore in rehabilitation costs. Moreover, the revised plan is expected to speed up construction, helping the project meet its deadline.

Rehabilitation norms:

Owners of homes smaller than 300 sq. ft. will be allotted a flat of 300 sq. ft. plus 35% additional space, totaling 405 sq. ft.

Owners of homes between 300 sq. ft. and 1,292 sq. ft. will receive a flat equivalent to their existing size plus 35% additional area.

