Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Raises ₹1.65 crore As 108 Gold And Silver Items Go Under Hammer At Auction

Mumbai: Mumbai's biggest Ganeshotsav pandal, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Parel, collected Rs 1.65 crores by auctioning 108 pieces of gold and silver jewellery and other objects donated by devotees during the 20-day festival that ended on September 6.

Gold Biscuit Tops ₹11 Lakh

The item that fetched the highest price was a 100-gm gold biscuit that was purchased for Rs 11 lakhs by a devotee, Rajendra Lanjwal, said Balasaheb Kamble, chairperson of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The proceeds from the auction are a significant dip from previous years, an indication perhaps of the runaway price of the precious metal. Gold was selling at Rs 1,12,000 per 10 grams for the 24-karat variety, on Friday morning. This compares to the price of just over Rs 1,00,000 a month ago and around Rs 75,000 a year ago, indicating a rise of over 40%. Silver prices have moved up along a similar scale.

The open auction of the gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja was held between 5 pm PM and 10 pm on Thursday at the Lalbaugcha Raja stage at Lalbaug Market.

Every year, the pandal auctions the gold and silver received by them through a public auction. The auction is attended by devotees who bid for the items as a form of prasad.

In 2024, the pandal received Rs. 5.65 crores rupees as cash donations, 4.15 kg gold and 64.32 kg of silver. A gold chain weighing 990.6 gm was auctioned at Rs. 69.31 lakhs.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 Auction Earned ₹80.70 Lakh

In 2023, the pandal earned Rs. 80.70 lakhs through auction. The mandal had auctioned 110 items like idols of lord Ganesha, mouse, coconut, bananas and cradle among others. The mandal had received 3.5 kg gold and 64 kg silver through donations.

Called Navasacha Raja, the idol at Lalbaugcha Raja, which celebrated its 92nd year, worshipped with great reverence as it is believed to fulfil the devotees’ wishes. Couples who face difficulties in conceiving a child are often seen praying to have their wish fulfilled. Once their wish is fulfilled, they donate a silver cradle to the Raja which is then received by other couples as a form of prasad.

Total amount raised in auction: Rs 1,65,71,111.

Total number of golden and silver attractive items sold in open auction: 108.

Cost of most valuable donation: A 100 gm gold biscuit sold for Rs 11,31,000.

