 Maharashtra News: ATM With Over ₹16 Lakhs Cash Robbed From Verul Caves In Ahilyanagar | VIDEO
ATM thefts are increasing in Maharashtra's isolated villages, with recent incidents including the theft of an ATM from a State Bank near Verul Caves, resulting in a loss of Rs 16 lakh, causing public unrest and police challenges in capturing the criminals.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Recently, ATM thefts have risen in Maharashtra, particularly in isolated villages, which have reported multiple cases involving not just the forced opening of ATM machines but also the theft of the machines themselves.

In a recent event, robbers took an ATM from a State Bank located in front of the famous Verul Caves in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, making off with cash totaling Rs 16 lakh. This has created an uproar in Verul and surrounding areas, and the police are having trouble apprehending the robbers.

At 3 am on Wednesday, some unidentified thieves took an ATM machine that had Rs 16 lakh 7 thousand 100. The thieves are observed to have stolen the ATM along with the money.

The Ratnapur police were informed about this by bank officers and employees. Police Inspector Dhananjay Farate and his team hurried to the location and carried out a panchnama. A probe has been initiated to capture the criminals who fled with the money and the ATM.

Dog units, forensic team members, and local law enforcement officers reviewed the CCTV recordings at the Verul Caves, Ghrishneshwar Temple, and the surrounding village all day long.

VIDEO: Thieves Attempt Robbery At Maharashtra Bank ATM In Jalgaon
Similar Incident

In recent news, A viral CCTV video from Maharashtra Bank's ATM in Jalgaon captures two masked thieves attempting a robbery by tampering with the security camera. The incident occurred on September 10, but it remains unclear if they succeeded.

State-wide ATM Robbing Gang Caught

Police reported that four individuals from an interstate gang, who were involved in stealing cash from ATMs by cutting them open, have been apprehended here. An official stated that a gas cutter was used to break open an ATM in the Udgir area, resulting in cash being stolen by unidentified criminals a few days prior. Four individuals were captured close to a gravel site on the Latur-Ausa road around 3 pm on Wednesday, he stated according to report by PTI.

