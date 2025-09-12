 Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Metro Station Be Renamed After Chhatrapati Shivaji - VIDEO
IANSUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey | ANI

Bengaluru: The Congress party's INDIA bloc ally, Shiv Sena(UBT), has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename the Metro Station in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar locality after Chhatrapati Shivaji, even as the Karnataka government is mulling over the Saint Basilica Church.

Anand Dubey, the Shiv Sena(UBT) spokesperson, stated that Shivaji Maharaj is not confined to Maharashtra; he is the founding father of the Swaraj movement in the entire subcontinent and a great warrior. Naming the Metro Station after Shivaji Maharaj would be a tribute and an honour to his legacy. It would also help enhance Bengaluru’s cultural identity at the global level.

“The states of Maharashtra and Karnataka have shared cordial and harmonious relations, which are a result of our shared culture and mutual respect,” he stated.

Dubey further stated, “We humbly request you to consider the demand and respond positively and swiftly. If you wish to have any further discussion on the matter, we look forward to your communication.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MLC B.K. Hariprasad, responding to the controversy on Friday, stated that Saint Basilica Church in Shivajinagar is as old as Shivaji Maharaj. There is nothing wrong with naming the Metro Station after the church. No one has insulted Shivaji Maharaj, unlike the way Maharashtra’s Chief Minister has done. Let CM Devendra Fadnavis handle his state affairs and not interfere in ours.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed the Congress-led government in Karnataka over its move to name Shivajinagar Metro Station as 'St. Mary Basilica Church' and stated that it's an insult to Shivaji Maharaj. “I believe such a decision was unwarranted and was insulting to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he had stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while attending Saint Mary’s feast recently, stated that a proposal to name Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Metro Station as "St. Mary Metro Station" is being seriously considered. CM Siddaramaiah further added that if the MLA from the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency sends a proposal in this regard, it will be forwarded to the Central government.

Rizwan Arshad, Shivajinagar MLA, later stated that there is nothing wrong with naming the Metro Station after St. Mary’s. “Saint Mary’s Basilica Church is a 250-year-old structure, a very prominent landmark in the region, and thousands of people visit it frequently,” MLA Rizwan said.

The upcoming Shivajinagar Metro Station is located close to the Basilica Church and the Shivajinagar bus depot. It is part of the under-construction Pink Line of the Bengaluru Metro. Demands have also been made to name the Shivajinagar Metro Station after the late Kannada actor, director, activist, and politician Shankar Nag.

