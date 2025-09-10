Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Meeting Amid Buzz Over BMC Poll Alliance

Mumbai: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence in Dadar. The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, has triggered intense speculation about a possible alliance between the two Thackeray cousins.

According to sources, the leaders held detailed discussions on electoral strategy, key campaign issues, and the timing of a potential alliance announcement. They also deliberated on BMC ward demarcations, allocation of responsibilities to local leaders, and future coordination in Thane and Nashik municipal corporations. With 227 wards in Mumbai, many of which have been reshuffled, both leaders are said to have exchanged notes on how best to mobilize their voter base.

This was the fourth meeting between the Thackerays in the past three months. Earlier, Raj had attended Uddhav’s birthday celebrations at Matoshree in July, while Uddhav and his family visited Raj’s home during Ganesh Chaturthi in August. On Thursday, Uddhav was accompanied by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab, while the MNS side included Sandeep Deshpande and Bala Nandgaonkar. Unlike previous occasions linked to festivals or family events, this was the first purely political interaction, strengthening the buzz of a formal alliance.

Adding to the political significance, just two days ago senior Congress leaders had met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree to discuss the possibility of including MNS in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). While the Congress high command has yet to take a final decision, Thursday’s meeting indicates growing momentum towards broader opposition unity in Maharashtra.

Sources also claimed that the leaders touched upon the upcoming annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, a traditional political event for UBT Shiv Sena. Speculation is rife that Raj Thackeray may be invited to share the stage with Uddhav, a move that could send a powerful message to their respective supporters.

Meanwhile, reactions poured in from across the political spectrum. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, in a pointed remark, said, “Both Thackeray brothers should take a final decision once and for all. Nobody objects if they come together. Let them fight the BMC polls jointly—we are ready to face them through the Mahayuti alliance.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, downplayed the political angle, stating that Uddhav’s visit was primarily to meet Raj Thackeray’s mother.“There was no political agenda. During Ganpati, Raj’s mother had asked Uddhavji to visit again since they couldn’t talk properly in the crowd. Today’s visit was to fulfill that request,” Raut said.

Despite such clarifications, political circles are abuzz with the possibility of an electoral tie-up. Over the past months, Raj Thackeray has held a series of internal meetings, and he has now called his office-bearers for a review session on Thursday morning to discuss Uddhav’s proposals.

Interestingly, the UBT-MNS combine recently suffered a setback when their joint panel lost all 21 seats in the election to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd. Analysts say this defeat may push both parties to reassess their strategies and firm up alliances ahead of the high-stakes BMC elections.

