Skål India National Congress Showcases India’s Rising Role In Global Tourism And Hospitality

Mumbai: “India is now firmly at the centre of global Skål activity,” says Shekhar Divadkar, president, Skål International Asia. “This congress reflects the vibrancy and energy of Indian tourism and hospitality professionals, who are increasingly shaping conversations at both regional and global levels. The future of Skål lies in Asia, and India is leading the way.”

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Skal India national congress on Friday. "This congress is not just about numbers; it is about values, vision and vitality," said Dr Mukesh Batra, president, Skal International, Mumbai South, which is the host club.

Skål International, founded in 1934, is the world’s largest tourism network with over 12,000 members in 450+ clubs across 85 countries. It unites professionals from all sectors of tourism—hotels, airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism boards—under the motto “Doing Business Among Friends.”

Skål Blends Business with Friendship

NSN Mohan, deputy vice- president and director region 10, Skål International, adds: “Skål is unique because it blends business with friendship, creating an ecosystem where tourism leaders collaborate, innovate, and work collectively towards sustainable growth. India’s role is pivotal in this journey.”

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

The congress is also creating vibrant opportunities for Skålleagues to interact, network, and embody the philosophy of “Doing Business Among Friends.”

Delegates from across India and abroad are participating in sessions, networking breaks, and fireside chats. Over 200 events hosted nationwide by Skål clubs in the past year are being celebrated, highlighting the strength of the grassroots network.

Culture Meets Dialogue

The evenings are bringing together Bollywood-inspired cultural performances, and a lively atmosphere that blends entertainment with meaningful dialogue.

