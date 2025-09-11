VIDEO: Thieves Attempt Robbery At Maharashtra Bank ATM In Jalgaon | Video Screengrab

A CCTV footage from Maharashtra Bank's Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Jalgaon has gone viral on social media.

The video shows two thieves with cloth tied over their faces attempting a robbery. They are seen trying to tamper with the CCTV camera in the ATM cabin to commit the crime. However, as the footage is incomplete, it remains unclear whether the thieves succeeded in the robbery.

As per the CCTV footage, the incident took place on Wednesday (September 10).

Watch Video:

In another incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last month, four thieves tried to break an ATM and pull it away with the help of an SUV. However, they failed in their attempt and fled.

Reportedly, the incident took place at an ATM located at the Shahnoorwadi branch of the State Bank of India.

Four individuals came in an SUV and tied the ATM to it with a yellow coloured belt. They tried to pull the ATM with the help of the vehicle but did not succeed.

They also damaged the CCTV cameras installed inside the ATM cabin and tried to open the cash dispensing machine with the help of a screw driver, but failed in that also and fled.