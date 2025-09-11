 Pune: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Announces Special Pune-Latur Diwali Train Service
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Pune: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Announces Special Pune-Latur Diwali Train Service | File Photo

Pune: The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Member of Parliament from Pune City Lok Sabha Constituency has made a major announcement regarding Maharashtra's transport connectivity improvement. 

Mohol announced that during Diwali this year, a special train will run from Pune to Latur, enhancing commuters' convenience in the Western Maharashtra and Marathwada areas. 

Mohol took to X (formerly Twitter) and made this announcement. He said, "In light of the upcoming Diwali festival, the central government has made an important decision to prevent inconvenience to passengers. A special train will run between Pune and Latur from September 26 to November 28, which will provide great relief to the citizens of the Marathwada region."

"This service, being available during Diwali, will make travel for Marathwada residents easier, more convenient, and safer," Mohol added.

Mohol announced that train number 01429 from Latur to Hadapsar and train number 01439 from Hadapsar to Latur will run. The train will be available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

On these days, the train leaving Latur will depart at 9:30 am and reach Hadapsar at 3:30 pm. Meanwhile, the train leaving from Hadapsar will depart at 4:05 pm and reach Latur at 9:20 pm. It will stop at Harangul, Dharashiv, Barshi Town, Kurduwadi, Jeur, and Daund.

