Nanded: 44,478 Ganesh Idols Immersed, 48 MT Nirmalya Collected In Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Nanded: Extending complete cooperation to the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), the residents exhibited the unique amalgamation of tradition with environment presentation during Ganesh idols immersion in the city. During the visarjan, 48.267 metric tons of Narmalya was collected. More than 9,000 Ganesh idols were collected at the collections centres established by the corporation. The immersion of the total 44,478 idols was conducted in the city, informed municipal commissioner Dr Maheshkumar Doiphode.

NWCMC had appealed to the residents to celebrate Ganesh Festival with special care for environment preservation. Awareness about it was spread through social media, hoarding, banners and mouth to mouth publicity.

The administration had appealed that no one should throw the nirmalya in rivers, lakes, streams and wells. Hence, artificial wells were established at various places in the city. The residents immersed the idols in a clean and safe manner.

This year, the residents had accomplished the amalgamation of tradition along with environment preservation and fulfilled their responsibilities to the safety of the city.