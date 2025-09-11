Nashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements |

District Collector Jalaj Sharma has directed that basic facilities must be ensured at parking lots being developed for devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar during the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He instructed that the work should be started immediately with proper planning. A review meeting regarding Kumbh Mela preparations was held at the District Collector’s Office on September 11.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar, Sub-Divisional Officers Arpita Thube (Nashik) and Pawan Dutta (Igatpuri), Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department Uday Palve, Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department Sonal Shahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, Chandrakant Khandvi and officials from the Railway Department were present.

Sharma said the Public Works Department should prepare and implement a model plan for parking facilities, while the Revenue Department must complete proposals for the required land acquisition. He directed departments to finalise calculations of the land required for various arrangements at the earliest.

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (ST) has been asked to determine the number of buses needed, their colour scheme and parking locations to ensure easy access for devotees travelling to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The police have been instructed to identify routes leading from Kasbe Sukena, Kherwadi, Odha, Ghoti, Deolali Camp and Nashik Road Railway Station to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, and to prepare a traffic management plan to prevent congestion.

Sharma also asked that the work of constructing ghats on river banks be expedited. The railway authorities have been told to submit details of land requirements and related costs.

He reviewed the development works being carried out by the railways, police, public works and the municipal corporation, along with the ongoing construction of ghats in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Ms Khatri also provided guidance during the meeting.