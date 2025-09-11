 Nashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements

Nashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements

Sharma said the Public Works Department should prepare and implement a model plan for parking facilities, while the Revenue Department must complete proposals for the required land acquisition.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements |

District Collector Jalaj Sharma has directed that basic facilities must be ensured at parking lots being developed for devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar during the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He instructed that the work should be started immediately with proper planning. A review meeting regarding Kumbh Mela preparations was held at the District Collector’s Office on September 11. 

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar, Sub-Divisional Officers Arpita Thube (Nashik) and Pawan Dutta (Igatpuri), Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department Uday Palve, Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department Sonal Shahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan, Chandrakant Khandvi and officials from the Railway Department were present.

Sharma said the Public Works Department should prepare and implement a model plan for parking facilities, while the Revenue Department must complete proposals for the required land acquisition. He directed departments to finalise calculations of the land required for various arrangements at the earliest.

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (ST) has been asked to determine the number of buses needed, their colour scheme and parking locations to ensure easy access for devotees travelling to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

FPJ Shorts
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar
Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar
Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14
Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14

The police have been instructed to identify routes leading from Kasbe Sukena, Kherwadi, Odha, Ghoti, Deolali Camp and Nashik Road Railway Station to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, and to prepare a traffic management plan to prevent congestion.

Sharma also asked that the work of constructing ghats on river banks be expedited. The railway authorities have been told to submit details of land requirements and related costs.

Read Also
Pune Video: Frustrated Commuters Push Stranded Concrete Mixer To Clear Traffic Chaos
article-image

He reviewed the development works being carried out by the railways, police, public works and the municipal corporation, along with the ongoing construction of ghats in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Ms Khatri also provided guidance during the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements

Nashik Collector Holds Review Meet For Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Arrangements

Beed: BJP Sarpanch Jalghavan Tanda & Granddaughter Killed In Fatal Parli Road Accident

Beed: BJP Sarpanch Jalghavan Tanda & Granddaughter Killed In Fatal Parli Road Accident

Who Is Pooja Gaikwad, The Woman For Whom Former Deputy Sarpanch Govind Barge Ended His Life In...

Who Is Pooja Gaikwad, The Woman For Whom Former Deputy Sarpanch Govind Barge Ended His Life In...

Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Honoured With National Export Award For Industrial Machinery

Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Honoured With National Export Award For Industrial Machinery

Beed: NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) & PWP Hold Morcha Against Maharashtra Public Security Act 2024

Beed: NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) & PWP Hold Morcha Against Maharashtra Public Security Act 2024