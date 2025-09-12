Nashik: GST Rate Restructuring Will Boost Economy, Create Jobs, Says BJP’s Keshav Upadhyay |

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay on Wednesday said the Centre’s decision to restructure and streamline goods and services tax (GST) rates will boost the economy, create jobs, and improve the financial prosperity of families.

He told reporters that the announcement fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution, made from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, to reduce GST rates during the country’s Amrit Kal and make life easier for the common man.

Upadhyay said the reform, the “biggest and most beneficial to all,” would give a new push to trade. “As demand and production will increase, new employment opportunities will be created and a new beginning will be made for the financial prosperity of families,” he said.

The press conference was attended by Nashik metropolitan district president Sunil Kedar, Ajit Chavan, Govind Borse, Adv Shyam Barode, Swati Bhamre, Chitresh Vaspate, Rahul Kulkarni and Piyush Amritkar.

Upadhyay said the rate cut would benefit people across the country, including the poor, middle class, small and large entrepreneurs, and traders.

He criticised the Congress, saying, “The Congress has got into the dirty habit of giving political colour to every issue. May their low-quality politics benefit them, but the Modi government will continue to do development politics for the benefit of all sections of people.”