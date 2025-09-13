Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Jalgaon, Relatives Blame In-Laws For Harassment |

It was revealed that Mayuri Gorav Thosar, a 23-year-old married woman living in Moti Nagar in Jalgaon city, committed suicide by hanging herself at home on the 10th due to harassment by her in-laws. Mayuri was married in the month of May.

Mayuri, who lives in Padali in Buldhana district, was married to Gaurav Thosar of Jalgaon on May 10, 2025. Mayuri's birthday was on September 9. Her brother-in-law had visited her on the occasion of her birthday.

A few days after the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for various reasons. On the afternoon of the 10th, she ended her life by hanging herself at home.

After this incident came to light, she was immediately admitted to the government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Mayuri's parents and other relatives reached Jalgaon.

Her relatives claimed that Mayuri committed suicide due to the harassment of the in-laws. They took a vow not to take possession of the body until the mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested and filed a case against them. This created a tense atmosphere for some time.