 Two Days After Birthday, Son Of Ex-Dhule Civic Body Chairman Dies By Suicide
Viraj, son of former Dhule Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Sonal Shinde, ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in the Snehnagar area late on Thursday

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
16-Year-Old Boy, Who Scored 92% In Class 10, Dies By Suicide After Seeing Deceased Mother In Dream In Maharashtra's Solapur | File

Viraj, son of former Dhule Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Sonal Shinde, ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in the Snehnagar area late on Thursday, September 11, night. The incident has shocked the city.  

Viraj, who had celebrated his birthday two days earlier, reportedly hanged himself while his family was out. When they returned home, they found him hanging and admitted him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. 

A case of accidental death has been registered at the city police station. The reason for the extreme step is currently under investigation.

