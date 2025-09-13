CPRI Lab Inauguration In Nashik A ‘Dream Come True’ For Entrepreneurs: NIMA Chief |

The inauguration of the Central Power Research Institute’s (CPRI) Electrical Testing Laboratory at Shilapur is a “dream come true” for entrepreneurs, Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) president Ashish Nahar has said.

Calling the inauguration, which happened earlier this week under the aegis of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a “golden day” for the industrial city, Nahar said the facility will give a new direction to Nashik’s industrial sector.

“Since Nashik is a major electrical hub, NIMA has been demanding a CPRI lab here for many years. Today, that demand has been fulfilled,” he said.

He recalled that in 2012, NIMA had initiated the proposal, and following the efforts of then Union minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and former MP Sameer Bhujbal, land was made available in Shilapur. The then guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister Girish Mahajan and MP Hemant Godse also played significant roles in advancing the project, he added.

Nahar further said that the foundation stone for the lab was laid in January 2019 by then Union Energy Minister RK Singh. “The inauguration today is a matter of pride for Nashik,” he said.