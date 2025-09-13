Pune VIDEOS: Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal Sanctions Rs 150 Crore For Haffkine; Pledges Diwali Crackdown On Food Adulteration | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Food and Drugs Administration Minister of Maharashtra, Narhari Zirwal, visited Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday. During his visit, Zirwal announced a whopping help of Rs 150 crore to strengthen the struggling Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPCL). Zirwal also pledged strict action against food adulterers on the backdrop of upcoming festivals while speaking to the media.

Zirwal visited the HBPCL premises in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Vallabh Nagar. HBPCL, which operates under the state government, has been struggling recently to operate, and to review this, Zirwal made a visit. Senior officials from HBPCL and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune were present during this.

Zirwal reviewed the antivenom production, quality, production, veterinary department, staff quarters, stables, and snake house. He gathered information on research, drug production capacity, demand for drugs, supply, quality, storage, and testing processes.

The institute provided information about the revenue generated from the production of antivenoms for snake bites, scorpion stings, diphtheria, dog bites, gas gangrene, and anti-tetanus, as well as polio vaccine production and storage capacity.

Zirwal spoke to the media after his inspections. While speaking to the media, Zirwal said, "The institute is in trouble due to the policy of covering all expenses from production. Therefore, the institute needs assistance. This institute has great credibility. Its vaccines are in demand even abroad. If the infrastructure and machinery are upgraded to keep up with changing times, production and quality will also increase."

Further speaking, Zirwal said, "Funds will be provided for this. The institute's position is to repay these funds from the money generated through production. Efforts are underway to produce other vaccines here, and they will be supported. A meeting regarding the 7th Pay Commission for workers and other issues will be held at the ministry on Tuesday."

Speaking on the FDA's laboratories in Maharashtra, Zirwal said that the work on the department's laboratories in Nashik, Nagpur, and Thane is nearing completion. "Large laboratories will be established in six more divisions, which will speed up the reporting of food sample tests. One government laboratory will be set up in each division," Zirwal said.

'HBPCL's Struggle Is Concerning'

HBPCL is a fully government-owned company managed by the Maharashtra State Government. The company is around 100 years old and is known for many bacterial and viral vaccines for diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, plague, polio, and rabies. HBPCL’s Antitoxin and Sera (ATS) department is located at Pimpri. With it struggling due to inadequate funds and finding it hard to continue operations, Zirwal announced funds for it, saying its struggle is concerning.

Zirwal Warns Food Producers Ahead of Festivals

With Ganeshotsav over for 2025, major festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali will still be celebrated in the next couple of months. Regarding this, Zirwal said, "The festive season started, and Diwali is approaching. Instructions have been given to prevent adulteration in food products. Strict action will be taken against those who adulterate food. The amount of the fine will also be increased. The department is receiving more manpower, and action against gutkha, tobacco, and narcotics will be expedited."