VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After Tunnel Discovered Under Dargah | Video Screengrab

Hindu-Muslim tension arose in Pune district's Manchar after a tunnel-like structure was discovered beneath a dargah during its renovation.

According to the information received, a portion of the dargah collapsed on Thursday evening while it was being renovated, revealing a tunnel-like structure beneath it.

Following this incident, a dispute erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups over digging at the place, leading to a tense atmosphere.

Hindu groups have demanded a thorough investigation of the tunnel to uncover the truth, claiming that there could be a temple under it, while Muslim organisations expressed anger over the damage to the dargah, calling the incident unfortunate.

Ramesh Chopade, Additional Superintendent of Rural Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The situation is under control and a heavy police bandobast has been deployed to stop any suspicious activity. Entry of locals into the site has been restricted, and CCTV surveillance has been installed."

"A wooden structure of around 6 feet in depth, looking like a tunnel, was discovered during the renovation of the dargah. After the incident came to light, both communities started claiming their ancestral rights. Currently, this matter is under investigation and has been referred to the dedicated department," he added.