 VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah

VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah

Hindu groups have demanded a thorough investigation of the tunnel to uncover the truth, claiming that there could be a temple under it

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After Tunnel Discovered Under Dargah | Video Screengrab

Hindu-Muslim tension arose in Pune district's Manchar after a tunnel-like structure was discovered beneath a dargah during its renovation.

According to the information received, a portion of the dargah collapsed on Thursday evening while it was being renovated, revealing a tunnel-like structure beneath it.

Following this incident, a dispute erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups over digging at the place, leading to a tense atmosphere.

Hindu groups have demanded a thorough investigation of the tunnel to uncover the truth, claiming that there could be a temple under it, while Muslim organisations expressed anger over the damage to the dargah, calling the incident unfortunate.

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Read Also
'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...
article-image

Ramesh Chopade, Additional Superintendent of Rural Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The situation is under control and a heavy police bandobast has been deployed to stop any suspicious activity. Entry of locals into the site has been restricted, and CCTV surveillance has been installed."

"A wooden structure of around 6 feet in depth, looking like a tunnel, was discovered during the renovation of the dargah. After the incident came to light, both communities started claiming their ancestral rights. Currently, this matter is under investigation and has been referred to the dedicated department," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod

Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod

VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah

VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat