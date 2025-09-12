 Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital believe robotic-assisted surgery can transform joint replacement care in India

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Sassoon Hospital Hosts Three-Day Programme To Mark World Thalassemia Day 2025 | Anand Chaini

The Orthopaedics Department at BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital has achieved a major milestone by successfully performing three robotic knee replacement surgeries. This marks an important step in bringing advanced medical technology to public healthcare.

The surgeries were carried out under the leadership of Dean Dr Eknath Pawar, Head of Department Dr Shrinivas Shintre, along with unit heads Dr Praveen Londhe and Dr Chaitanya Wakchoure. Using CT-based (image-guided) demo robotic machines, the team provided free total knee implants to all three patients. After surgery, the patients recovered well and have already been discharged, walking on their own.

Read Also
'I Am Going To Take Bold Decisions,' Says Pune Civic Body Chief Naval Kishore Ram On Utilising...
article-image

A proposal has also been placed before the government to launch a turnkey project for procuring robotic systems. The plan includes five years of maintenance support and essential consumables such as burrs and sensors.

Doctors clarified that the robot does not replace the surgeon. It only helps in carrying out bone cuts with greater accuracy, which is crucial for the success of knee replacement. Surgeons still perform all critical steps: opening the joint, preparing the space and fixing the implant.

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

“As in mathematics, if the first step is accurate, the final result is correct. In knee replacement, precise bone cuts are the first step,” explained the doctors.

Read Also
Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025...
article-image

Types of robotic knee replacement

- Semi-active systems: Robots guide the process; surgeons execute the cuts.

- Active systems: Robots perform the cuts under surgeon supervision.

- Image-guided systems: CT/MRI scans help create 3D models for surgical planning.

- Navigation-assisted systems: Real-time guidance to improve accuracy.

Benefits for patients:

- More accurate alignment of the implant

- Surgery tailored to each patient’s anatomy

- Faster recovery and better joint function

- Less damage to surrounding tissues

- Lower chances of human error

Read Also
Pune Horror: IT Employee Attacked With Koyta Near Amar Tech Park, Critical - Watch Video
article-image

Challenges ahead

While the benefits are promising, robotic systems are expensive and require specialised training. There is also the risk of technical issues and limited availability in public hospitals. Long-term outcomes are still being studied.

Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital believe robotic-assisted surgery can transform joint replacement care in India. With government support, training, and wider access, such technology could soon become a regular part of healthcare, ensuring more patients benefit from advanced and precise treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31

MHADA Announces Lottery For Over 6,000 Houses In Pune; Applications Open Till October 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Killed As Truck Boiler Crushes Motorcyclists On Ellora Ghat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Fadnavis Praises Teen's Creative Portrait Made From 500 Rubik's Cubes...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Fadnavis Praises Teen's Creative Portrait Made From 500 Rubik's Cubes...

Pune: Long Queues At Lok Adalat, Vehicle Owners Demand Online Fine Payment Facility (VIDEOS)

Pune: Long Queues At Lok Adalat, Vehicle Owners Demand Online Fine Payment Facility (VIDEOS)