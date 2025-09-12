Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries

Pune: Sassoon Hospital Hosts Three-Day Programme To Mark World Thalassemia Day 2025 | Anand Chaini

The Orthopaedics Department at BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital has achieved a major milestone by successfully performing three robotic knee replacement surgeries. This marks an important step in bringing advanced medical technology to public healthcare.

The surgeries were carried out under the leadership of Dean Dr Eknath Pawar, Head of Department Dr Shrinivas Shintre, along with unit heads Dr Praveen Londhe and Dr Chaitanya Wakchoure. Using CT-based (image-guided) demo robotic machines, the team provided free total knee implants to all three patients. After surgery, the patients recovered well and have already been discharged, walking on their own.

A proposal has also been placed before the government to launch a turnkey project for procuring robotic systems. The plan includes five years of maintenance support and essential consumables such as burrs and sensors.

Doctors clarified that the robot does not replace the surgeon. It only helps in carrying out bone cuts with greater accuracy, which is crucial for the success of knee replacement. Surgeons still perform all critical steps: opening the joint, preparing the space and fixing the implant.

“As in mathematics, if the first step is accurate, the final result is correct. In knee replacement, precise bone cuts are the first step,” explained the doctors.

Types of robotic knee replacement

- Semi-active systems: Robots guide the process; surgeons execute the cuts.

- Active systems: Robots perform the cuts under surgeon supervision.

- Image-guided systems: CT/MRI scans help create 3D models for surgical planning.

- Navigation-assisted systems: Real-time guidance to improve accuracy.

Benefits for patients:

- More accurate alignment of the implant

- Surgery tailored to each patient’s anatomy

- Faster recovery and better joint function

- Less damage to surrounding tissues

- Lower chances of human error

Challenges ahead

While the benefits are promising, robotic systems are expensive and require specialised training. There is also the risk of technical issues and limited availability in public hospitals. Long-term outcomes are still being studied.

Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital believe robotic-assisted surgery can transform joint replacement care in India. With government support, training, and wider access, such technology could soon become a regular part of healthcare, ensuring more patients benefit from advanced and precise treatment.