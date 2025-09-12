 Pune Horror: IT Employee Attacked With Koyta Near Amar Tech Park, Critical (SHOCKING VIDEO)
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Pune Horror: IT Employee Attacked With Koyta Near Amar Tech Park, Critical (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

An IT employee was attacked by three to four people with a koyta and seriously injured on Thursday morning. The incident took place near Amar Tech Park at Ramwadi, Airport Road, Pune, at around 3:30am.

Three unidentified persons carried out an attack with a koyta, seriously injuring an employee of Amar Tech Park. The young man is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Yerawada, and his condition is said to be critical.

Zonal DCP Somay Munde, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the motive behind the attack is not clear yet. However, two people have been detained regarding the incident, and the matter is under investigation. Strict action will be taken soon.

Rahul Shirsat, city head of the Congress Youth Wing, speaking to the newspaper, said that for the past few days, there have been repeated complaints regarding security at Amar Tech Park, creating an atmosphere of insecurity in the area. Several oral and written representations had been made to the company management on this issue, but unfortunately, no concrete action or preventive measures were taken.

Shirsat added that the attacker must be traced immediately and strict action taken. Moreover, security measures should be implemented.

“If the required steps are not taken in time, we will protest soon,” he warned.

