Pune’s Astrophel Aerospace Develops Indigenous Cryogenic Pump, Boosts India’s Space Tech Dreams

The Pune-based space tech startup Astrophel Aerospace has developed an indigenous cryogenic pump, a significant milestone in space technology that aims to lower the cost of launching satellite vehicles into outer space.

About the startup

Astrophel Aerospace was founded in 2022 by Suyash Bafna, Immanuel Louis and Md Taj Baba, engineering graduates who met on LinkedIn to establish a deep tech space startup that embodies their mission to make access to space inclusive and cost-effective. Last month, the cofounders of Astrophel Aerospace signed an MoU with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to collaborate on reusable launch vehicle technology and the development of cryogenic propulsion systems.

Astrophel Aerospace has two significant milestones to its honour in its deep spacetech journey. Suyash Bafna told The Free Press Journal, “We are in the business of building low-cost satellite launch vehicles for India’s booming industries and vibrant universities.” The most challenging part in space vehicle technology is to develop a rocket engine, and the design to build it has arrived in India through foreign nations via technology transfer.

Astrophel Aerospace has used innovative ways to develop an indigenous rocket engine. The cryogenic pump forms the heart of the engine, which pumps the fuel for the ignition of the rocket. Secondly, on Independence Day in 2023, the company test-fired its cryogenic engine, the third test-firing of a privately developed cryogenic engine in India. Astrophel Aerospace is the first to develop a cryogenic pump, which will fire its rocket engine. Currently, the rocket is undergoing testing at the ISRO test facility centre before its full-scale implementation in the space sector, Bafna added.

'The most challenging part is the long gestation period'

Bafna shared insights on challenges faced by deep tech startups when it comes to funding research and development. Bafna says, “The most challenging part for a deep tech startup is the long gestation period for its idea to fructify. Deep tech startups are capital-intensive in nature and require ‘patience capital.’ The term is usually associated with investors agreeing to a prolonged investment over longer development timelines of the product. The large-scale deep tech innovation in the USA and China is the result of investors having a larger appetite for innovation, which sometimes takes decades to realise its actual potential. India is at the nascent stage of long-format investment, but with government support, it is gradually emerging as a significant pillar in deep tech startups,” Bafna added.

'Government has been prioritising innovation'

Astrophel Aerospace has been the beneficiary of MeitY’s Startup Accelerator of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development, and Growth (SAMRIDH) scheme, the Department of Science and Technology’s NIDHI PRAYAS, and has received seed funding from the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. The government has been prioritising innovation through various initiatives, but there is a need for an innovative mindset, which seems to be lacking in India’s technological education, Bafna added.

'Talent can be cultivated, but it is difficult to change the mindset'

Bafna is of the opinion that talent can be cultivated, but it is difficult to change the mindset. Colleges should prioritise innovations, and students should shed the urge to land a job after graduation. Bafna’s mantra for budding engineers and emerging startups is to believe in the idea and to leave no stone unturned. At some point in time, one may be overwhelmed by failures, but by having firm faith in the belief system, one can surely cross the threshold of success, Bafna added.