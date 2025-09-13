Pune: Thousands Join Cycle Rally & Walkathon To Celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday; Union Minister Anurag Thakur Present (PHOTOS) | Sourced

Pune: “Cycling is extremely useful for physical fitness and environmental protection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of Fit India, and Punekars should maintain their health by following his five-point mantra,” stated former Union Minister Anurag Thakur. He further said that, through Medhatai’s initiative, Punekars have given a unique gift to Modi ji on his birthday.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Dr Medha Kulkarni organised the Pune on Pedals Cycle Rally and Pune Walkathon, in which thousands of Punekars participated. The cycle rally route was from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Kothrud to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi Statue and Balgandharva Chowk, while the walkathon route extended up to SNDT College. By raising the slogan “Ride a Bicycle”, Punekars spread the message of physical fitness and environmental protection.

The rally was flagged off by former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State Madhuri Misal. Present on the occasion were Pune Municipal Commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram, cricketer Kedar Jadhav, and Maharashtra Kesari Shivraj Rakshe, along with dignitaries like Vishram Kulkarni and Jayant Bhave. Thakur and Misal distributed bicycles to 75 underprivileged children. The atmosphere reverberated with slogans such as “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi” and “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.”

Anurag Thakur said, “Environmentalists of Pune (PM) have paid tribute to the country’s Prime Minister (PM). Other representatives, like Medhatai, should also undertake such eco-friendly initiatives to ensure good public health. Modi has launched several initiatives, such as International Yoga Day, Fit India, and Khelo India, to keep the citizens of the nation healthy.”

Madhuri Misal said, “Punekars should adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. Cycling not only helps in controlling pollution but also makes it possible to live a healthy life. Such initiatives are essential for public awareness. Medhatai’s initiative ensures a balance between physical fitness and environmental well-being of Punekars.”

This event has been organised for the past six years with the aim of promoting cycling. Pune is known as the “City of Cycles”. Cycling is beneficial for health. Prof. Dr Medha Kulkarni, in her introductory speech, expressed happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is being celebrated through such eco-friendly initiatives.

Nawal Kishore Ram said, “In Pune, which is known as the City of Cycles, awareness about cycling is once again increasing. This initiative encourages more Punekars to cycle for their own health as well as for the environment.”

Nearly five thousand people of all ages enthusiastically participated in the event. Yoga performer Swara Kenjale, trekker Nandkishore Mulik, Iron Kid Vihaan Kashikar, and juggler Ketan Amonkar were felicitated for their remarkable achievements in sports. All participants were awarded certificates, medals, and T-shirts. Jayant Bhave conducted the proceedings, while Vishram Kulkarni delivered the vote of thanks.