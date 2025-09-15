Pune Rains: Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Citizens To Avoid Travel | Anand Chaini

Pune Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory and urged citizens to avoid travel amid the heavy downpour in the city.

"Pune is experiencing slow traffic movement due to heavy rains, with several areas affected by waterlogging. All citizens are requested to kindly check traffic congestion on your route before travelling. Please use alternate routes wherever possible. Kindly avoid travelling if possible or plan it during off-peak hours (12:00 pm to 5:00 pm). Avoid travelling during peak hours (5:00 pm to 8:00 pm). Cooperation of all citizens is solicited to ensure smooth traffic movement," the Pune City Traffic Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Heavy downpour since Sunday evening has resulted in traffic jams and waterlogging across Pune. Parents struggled to drop their children to school on Monday morning, while office-goers faced long delays navigating through choked roads to reach their workplaces.

Several low-lying areas reported heavy waterlogging, causing vehicles to move at a snail's pace. Commuters also complained about pothole-ridden stretches that worsened the situation, while Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) services witnessed delays due to traffic snarls.

Moreover, a total of 10 tree falls have been reported since Sunday evening, the Pune Fire Brigade told the media.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune for the next three hours.

"Today, on 15 September, an #OrangeAlert has been issued for Pune district. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the district within the next three hours. Some areas may experience stormy conditions with lightning and winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 km per hour. Citizens are requested to stay vigilant," the district administration has appealed on X (formerly Twitter).