Pune: Traffic Police Relax Ban, Allow Heavy Vehicles In Market Yard During Non-Peak Hours | FPJ Photo

Pune: Pune Police have announced that heavy vehicles will now be allowed again in Pune's Market Yard area for specific times. Due to increasing fatal road accidents and traffic congestion, the Pune City Police Commissionerate's Traffic Branch had announced that a complete heavy vehicle ban would be in place in the Market Yard area.

This came after public outrage over the increasing death toll on nearby roads, especially during peak times. However, after it was implemented, traders in the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard in Pune started complaining that this move was hitting the supply very badly and messing up the whole trade.

After repeated requests to the Traffic Branch, a change has been made. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav issued a circular regarding this in which the decision was announced.

The circular says that "heavy vehicles are used to transport food supplies and other necessary goods in Pune's Market Yard. After this, on weekdays from 12 pm to 4 pm, in the afternoon, heavy vehicles will be allowed to move in the Market Yard area, particularly through the Market Yard Chowk, Katraj Chowk and Satara Road to exit Pune City. It should be noted that this change will only apply on weekdays, i.e., Monday to Friday, and during non-peak hours."