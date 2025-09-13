 Pune: Traffic Police Relax Ban, Allow Heavy Vehicles In Market Yard During Non-Peak Hours
Pune: Traffic Police Relax Ban, Allow Heavy Vehicles In Market Yard During Non-Peak Hours

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Traffic Police Relax Ban, Allow Heavy Vehicles In Market Yard During Non-Peak Hours | FPJ Photo

Pune: Pune Police have announced that heavy vehicles will now be allowed again in Pune's Market Yard area for specific times. Due to increasing fatal road accidents and traffic congestion, the Pune City Police Commissionerate's Traffic Branch had announced that a complete heavy vehicle ban would be in place in the Market Yard area.

This came after public outrage over the increasing death toll on nearby roads, especially during peak times. However, after it was implemented, traders in the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard in Pune started complaining that this move was hitting the supply very badly and messing up the whole trade.

