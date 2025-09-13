Who Is Prakash Mahajan? Raj Thackeray’s Loyal Aide Whose MNS Resignation Sparked Political Debate? | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking political happening, Prakash Mahajan resigned as a spokesperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday afternoon. He announced his decision via social media. Once hailed as a loyal aide of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, the relationship between the two has been deteriorating for the past several years.

Mahajan posted an emotional message to his colleagues and supporters in which he said lack of respect from party superiors was a major reason for his resignation. He has spoken to multiple media persons and has repeated the same reason for his leaving. He cited the moments when MNS Chief Raj Thackeray insulted him and how sometimes his views hurt him, as they were damaging 'Hindutva'.

Mahajan was one of the first people to encourage a Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray reunion; however, reportedly, he was scolded by the party chief himself, saying Mahajan's views were not in line with the party's. However, this year, the Thackeray brothers reunited, and since then, Mahajan being distanced from the party has been noticed, sparking political speculations.

Who is Prakash Mahajan?

Prakash Mahajan, originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District in Maharashtra's Marathwada, is the brother of former BJP Union Minister Pramod Mahajan. Initially a part of the unified Shiv Sena, Prakash Mahajan was one of the key party workers who left the party in 2005 in support of Raj Thackeray and joined in 2006 as Raj Thackeray created MNS.

However, since then Mahajan's political career and his relationship with Raj Thackeray have been filled with ups and downs. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray had dismissed Mahajan from the party in 2009 for his 'anti-party activities'. He then joined Shiv Sena as a spokesperson and was very active in the initial years. He also had a fallout with the Shiv Sena higher command after a few years and then became inactive in that party too.

In February 2020, just before Covid, Mahajan rejoined MNS as he entered the party with former Shiv Sena MLA Harshawardhan Jadhav. Mahajan praised Raj Thackeray's commitment to Hindutva and said, "My return is just a formality."

Locking Horns with MP Narayan Rane

In June this year, Mahajan locked horns with Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP from BJP Narayan Rane, who is a former Shiv Sena leader and also known to be close with Raj Thackeray. Kankavali MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Narayan Rane, had made a humorous jab at the unification of the Thackeray brothers in June, saying, "One got 20 seats, and the other got zero."

Mahajan then targeted the Rane family, raising questions about their political influence and their relationship with Raj Thackeray. "I do not take Nitesh Rane seriously. He has no ideological depth. His political height is like a clove standing but like a cardamom when sitting," he said.

Narayan Rane had hit back, saying, "Prakash Mahajan is a mental man. How can you compare me with him? Don’t equate him with me. If he speaks again, I will make him vomit.” To this Mahajan told the media, "Rane has threatened me. If anything happens to me, he will be responsible.” He sought police protection and appealed to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Mahajan also staged a protest at Kranti Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Disrespect is Overwhelming; That's Why I Am Stopping Work," Says Mahajan

After announcing his decision to 'stop work', Mahajan spoke with multiple electronic media representatives. He said, "I was not a part of major decision-making, I wasn’t invited to party meetings, and the disrespect was growing. That’s why I decided to end it all." He said that his statements in the media defending the party were questioned disrespectfully, saying that he was speaking against the party's ideology, and party officials told him not to give personal opinions.

He also criticised Raj Thackeray's alleged staggering stance on Hindutva, saying, "Raj Thackeray's words about Kumbh Mela hurt me. I went there, and it was not the case, as Saheb said." He also cited lack of support during multiple issues, including MP Narayan Rane's alleged threats directed at him and questioning his loyalty again. He said he was treated badly despite expecting the bare minimum from them. When asked whether he will join any other party, he said, "Who will want this old man?" However, he avoided answering whether he has resigned from MNS or not, just saying he has stopped work and the future will unfold.

"Only Regret Is I Couldn’t Help Amit Thackeray"

Speaking to the media, Prakash Mahajan said that he worked with dedication for the party and gave his all. "Now that I am leaving, I have no regrets. The only regret is that I couldn’t help Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray." Amit Thackeray contested the Mahim seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, where he lost to Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT). Amit Thackeray finished third.

At the time of writing this report, neither MNS nor Raj Thackeray has reacted to Prakash Mahajan's resignation.