Nashik: National Lok Adalat Recovers Rs 2.02 Crore In 46 Cases |

The National Lok Adalat was held in the Nashik District Consumer Grievance Redressal Commission on Saturday, 13 September 2025. In this Lok Adalat, a compromise was reached in 46 cases, bringing great relief to the consumers by recovering an amount of Rs. 2,02,64,375. This included complaints filed against construction professionals, credit institutions, online shopping platforms and coaching classes.

In this Lok Adalat, a construction company named Phadnis Infra Structures forced the consumers to invest by showing good returns, but later refused to return the amount. Due to this, many people had filed complaints. The Commission got its money back from the company through compromise.

This included many senior citizens, including a 94-year-old woman. Also, Chate Coaching Classes and Anand Maharaj Junior College ran classes for 11th and 12th without accreditation and did not provide education as advertised. The Commission ordered the refund of the fee amount with interest from 2016, which was completed through compromise.

A customer ordered a feature-rich laptop from the online platform Flipkart, but was cheated by receiving a low-priced laptop. He filed a complaint with the Commission and received a check for Rs. 1,18,716 (laptop cost Rs. 67,800, interest, compensation and expenses) in 7 to 8 months.

There were complaints about Bhairavanath Sahakari Patsanstha not returning the depositors' money. The Commission returned the amount after reaching a compromise between MLA Suhas Kande and the directors.

Senior citizens, women, students and parents participated in this Lok Adalat. The Commission's Chairperson, Mandakini Bhosale, worked as the panel head, while Prerna Lonkar worked as the panel member. The Commission's staff put in special effort in organising it successfully. Lawyers, clients, and students of NBT Law College were present on this occasion.