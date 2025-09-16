 Nashik: Lasalgaon Celebrates As Local Boy Gets Selected For U-14 National Cricket Team
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:06 AM IST
Harshvardhan Sandeep Gare from Khangaon near Niphad taluka has been selected for the Under-14 National Cricket Tournament, creating an atmosphere of celebration in the Lasalgaon area. 

Harshvardhan, son of social activist Sandeep Gare, is a class VII student and an active member of the Lasalgaon Swimming Group. He was chosen in the final team of 18 from over 2,500 players in the zonal selection process held in New Delhi by the Maharashtra Academy. 

He is currently undergoing special training in New Delhi and will represent Maharashtra in the upcoming national tournament. Harshvardhan studies at Atma Malik Gurukul, Kokamthan, and has been guided by coaches Sharma and Hingole. 

Several dignitaries have congratulated Gare on his achievement, praising his dedication and success at a young age.

