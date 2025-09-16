 ‘Like Risking Your Life’: MP Supriya Sule Demands Immediate Repair Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Highway
Ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela starting on Oct 31, 2026, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has demanded immediate repairs to the road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule | FPJ

The state highway connecting Nashik to Trimbakeshwar is in a dangerous condition, posing a serious threat to daily commuters. Ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela starting on Oct 31, 2026, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has demanded immediate repairs to the road. Increasing accidents have raised fears among drivers and local residents. 

Sule highlighted the situation on social media, urging Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene. She said the road is particularly hazardous near the bend at Arjunabud, with repair work pending and mirrors not installed at dangerous turns. "Entering this road is like risking your life," Sule added, noting that monsoon rains make it even more slippery. 

Hundreds of commuters, including traders, farmers, and students, travel the route daily. A resident said, "There is a fear of brake failure due to potholes and sharp turns. Last month, two people were injured in separate accidents." The Nashik district administration has inspected the road, but repair work has been delayed. 

Preparations for the 18-month Simhastha Kumbh Mela, featuring 42 festive baths including three Amrit Snans, are underway. Lakhs of devotees are expected in Trimbakeshwar, putting further strain on the highway.

Experts have called for urgent measures for roads, transport, and security. Local organisations and political parties have demanded swift action from the Public Works Department to ensure commuter safety and a successful fair.

