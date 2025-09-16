Adivasi Ulgulan Protest: Tribals March From Nashik To Mumbai Over ST Reservations

The Adivasi Ulgulan Morcha began in Nashik on Sunday, with large groups of tribals marching from Igatpuri and Shahapur towards Mumbai to press 19 demands, including opposition to granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Banjara and Dhangar communities. The foot march will culminate in a protest at Mantralaya on Tuesday, September 16.

The morcha is organised under the banner of the All India Tribal Development Council and is led by national youth president Lucky Jadhav. State president Ganesh Gawli said, “India is run by the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Hyderabad Gazette has nothing to do with reservation. We do not accept it. This march is for 19 pending demands of the tribals, including not giving reservation to the Dhangar and Banjara communities in the ST category.”

The demands include land rights, improved education and healthcare facilities, special development plans, and action on injustices in the reservation and social justice.

Participants from Nashik, Igatpuri, Thane and other districts have joined the march in large numbers, displaying unity within the tribal community. The organisers said the agitation aims to increase pressure on the government. “This march is for the rights of the tribals. The government should accept the demands; otherwise, the agitation will intensify,” Jadhav said.