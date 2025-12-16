Progressive Student Groups Pay Tribute To Dr Baba Adhav At Savitribai Phule Pune University | Sourced

Pune: A tribute meeting was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University, in the vicinity of the full-size statue of Savitribai Phule. This tribute meeting was jointly organised by all progressive and Ambedkarite student organisations from the university and Pune city. Prof. Dr Vilas Adhav of the university presided over the meeting.

The tribute meeting began with offering flowers to the photograph of Dr Baba Adhav, followed by the collective singing of Mahatma Phule's verse: "Truth is the original home of all, the birthplace of all religions. All the happiness in the world truly belongs to the children of truth." The attendees recollected how Baba always used to sing this verse collectively.

Students and staff from various departments of the university were present at this tribute programme. On this occasion, students and organisation representatives, including Somnath Nirmal, Abhishek, Niharika Bhosle, Shravani Buwa, Sagar Sonkamble, Bokhan, Tukaram Shinde, Om Bodle, Bapurao Ghungargaonkar, and Rahul Sasane, recalled many memories of Baba Adhav through their speeches.

University employees Baswant Ghazalwar, Mangesh Kudve, and their colleagues were also present.

The president of the tribute meeting, Dr Vilas Adhav, said that speaking at the condolence meeting for Dr Baba Adhav is a very emotional moment for him. He has many memories with Baba, which came alive before his eyes. Student movements and Baba were always synonymous with each other. Along with the issues of labourers, porters, and unorganised workers, Baba has always paid attention to student issues.

Also, under Baba's guidance, the Dr Tanaji Salve Social Foundation distributed copies of the Constitution to college students, teachers, and citizens as part of the Constitution Literacy Campaign, raising awareness about constitutional literacy. On this occasion, representatives of many student organisations shared their memories. The students expressed their determination to walk on the path of truth shown by Baba.

Today's youth are Baba's true inheritors, Dr Vilas Adhav noted. Finally, he said, "We are children of the sky! The black soil is our mother! We have no separate caste, no separate religion!"

The programme concluded with the singing of this song of tribute. Abhishek Shinde, Ganesh Jankar, Abhishek Shelkar, and Rohit Bhamre made special efforts to make the tribute meeting a success.