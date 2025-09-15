PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday Event In Pune Postponed Due To Rain; Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Announces Rescheduled Date As September 17

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Pune: The grand event in Pune scheduled for the celebration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday has been postponed a day later due to torrential rains across the district. Earlier, the event was going to happen tomorrow, i.e., Tuesday, but it has now been postponed to Wednesday (17 September). The event will take place at Sir Parashurambhau College (SP College) Ground on Lokmanya Tilak Road in the city’s heart.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who arranged this event, announced it on X (formerly Twitter). Mohol said, "Due to the possibility of rain, the drone light show and the Avadhoot Gupte Live Concert have been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Residents of Pune are requested to take note of this change."

According to previous reports, the event was scheduled a day prior to the actual birthday of PM Modi. However, due to torrential rains across the district since Sunday night, the event has been postponed to his actual birth date, September 17.

Grand 3D Drone Show

Mohol previously said that a drone show named “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti” will be organised. This 3D show will last for 45 minutes, and around 1,000 drones will showcase the achievements of the Modi-led NDA government, along with Pune’s social, cultural, and historical landmarks. This will be the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show will be organised on the lines of shows which happened previously in Ayodhya and Varanasi, Mohol added.

Marathi Singer Avadhoot Gupte's Concert

Popular Marathi singer, music composer, and film director Avadhoot Gupte will also perform live at the SP College Ground. 'Jai Jai Maharashtra', 'Meri Madhubala', 'Halu Halu Chaal', 'Zenda', 'Pari Mhanu Ki Sundara', 'Shitti Vajali', and 'Jabraa Fan' are some of his most famous songs. Gupte has also made many political songs for parties and individuals.

Additionally, an aid camp for the differently abled will be organised. In this, 1,750 assistive devices will be distributed to over 1,200 beneficiaries for free.

Moreover, 75,000 students from the city will send postcards with birthday wishes to PM Modi. These postcards from students of various schools across the city will be compiled and sent directly to the PM.