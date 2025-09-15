 Only 10 Professors For 42 Departments: Faculty Shortage Worsens At Pune University
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is facing a serious staff crisis, leaving students in frustration. According to the data received, out of 384 approved teaching posts, 238 are vacant, and the university has only 10 full-time professors currently serving.

This shortage has badly hurt the teaching and research process, which in turn has damaged the university’s national ranking. In the latest NIRF 2025 rankings, SPPU fell from 37th place to 91st, a steep decline linked to the lack of permanent staff.

Teaching staff crisis

SPPU has 42 departments. There are 70 professor posts, but only 10 are filled. Departments like Biotechnology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography and Sociology have just one professor each.

Meanwhile, students have raised their woes. "I am a student of Political Science. Since full-time faculty recruitment has not been filled in many departments of the university, PhD students have been sent to teach, impacting the quality of the education students are receiving. The kind of expertise and knowledge that one receives from a professor cannot be comparatively obtained from a PhD student," said Abhishek Shelkar.

Rahul Sasane (President, University Students’ Struggle Action Committee), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "At Savitribai Phule Pune University, a proxy rule is currently active. The proxy rule is nothing but a jungle rule. There are not enough professors. Recruitment is being done on a contractual basis. Even in this recruitment, the incompetent Vice-Chancellor has trampled upon the reservation policy and arbitrarily appointed guest professors. Our demand is to remove the incompetent Vice-Chancellor and save the university."

