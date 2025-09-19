 Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves Ekvira Temple Near Lonavala
Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves Ekvira Temple Near Lonavala

Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves Ekvira Temple Near Lonavala

At the Shri Ekvira Devi Temple in Maval's Karla Caves, thousands gather to take darshan of Ekvira Devi during the Navratri festival, which will be held from September 22 to October 2. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi announced the changes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves Ekvira Temple Near Lonavala | Karla Caves I File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune District Administration and Pune Rural Police have announced traffic diversions on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway in anticipation of heavy crowds coming to Karla Caves in Maval Taluka due to Navratri, officials announced on Friday. 

At the Shri Ekvira Devi Temple in Maval's Karla Caves, thousands gather to take darshan of Ekvira Devi during the Navratri festival, which will be held from September 22 to October 2. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi announced the changes.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Cybercrime Skyrockets In 2025, ₹106 Crore Lost Despite Police Crackdowns
Following are the changes:

- During the duration of the Navratri festival, heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Karla Phata to the foothills of Shri Ekvira Devi Temple.
- Heavy vehicles will be banned from 6 AM to 10 PM on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway from Kusgaon Budruk Toll Plaza near Lonavala to Vadgaon Maval Phata from 27 September to 1 October.
- Heavy vehicles going to Pune through Kusgaon Budruk Toll Plaza will be diverted via the Urse Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
- Heavy vehicles going to Mumbai through Vadgaon Maval Phata will be diverted via Somatane Phata onto the expressway.

The district administration urges residents to take note of these changes and coordinate with officials.

Traffic Diversions Announced On Mumbai-Pune Highway For Navratri Pilgrims Visiting Karla Caves...

