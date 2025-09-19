 Who Is Sukha Patil, Who Claimed To Eat 35 Bhakris Per Day & Drink Only Milk, No Water?
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Sukha Patil, Who Claimed To Eat 35 Bhakris Per Day & Drink Only Milk, No Water? | Sourced

Solapur: For the past few days, a man named Sukha Patil has become a hot topic on social media. He went viral after a video was released in which he claimed that he used to eat 35 bhakris (Indian flatbreads), tie a thousand bundles of fodder, and drink only milk, not water.

Watch Video:

How Sukha Patil’s Unique Diet Made Him Go Viral

There's a YouTube channel called Banda Rupaya, which focuses on chatting with elderly, down-to-earth people and learning about their old stories. The channel first interviewed Bajirang Koli from Sangola taluka in the Solapur district. He was asked about the diet and lifestyle of people in the olden days.

In response, Bajirang Koli said, "A man named Sukha Patil would eat 35 bhakris for breakfast. He'd tie a thousand bundles of fodder. He never drank water, only milk, because goats gave a lot of milk back then. He had a lot of work. Sukha Patil was a great man, a strong person. He alone would bail out water from a well. He would eat 35 cobs of corn and finish the beans from an entire garden bed. He would also eat 5-6 sugarcane stalks."

Who is Sukha, aka Sukhdev Patil?

Meanwhile, Bajirang Koli's video describing Sukha Patil went viral, sparking public curiosity about who he really was. Afterward, the Banda Rupaya YouTube channel also interviewed Sukha Patil. His real name is Sukhdev Kshirsagar Patil. According to reports, he is from Gharaniki village in Mangalvedha Tehsil of Solapur district but currently lives in Gadegaon village of Pandharpur Taluka in Solapur District. He still works as a farmer.

Talking about the viral video, Sukha Patil said, "When I used to bail out water from the well, I would eat seven flatbreads in the morning. I would eat curry and drink milk. I ate a lot. At that time, I was able to consume four litres of milk a day."

He continued, "I used to herd sheep and draw water from the well. Sweat would just pour off me. That's how much work there was. I was full of life back then. I couldn't rest without working." He also shared the story of how one of his eyes was rendered useless after he was struck in the head with an axe.

Social Media in Awe

After the video went viral, many netizens on social media claimed this is not at all possible, saying how this man, who now seems physically broken, could have maintained such a diet. Some even said that even a man with a great physique wouldn’t be able to consume this much. An Instagram user replied, "These are people of villages. You don’t even know half the stories about what they have done. But this is not surprising. A village man in his prime might have this much diet."

