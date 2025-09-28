 Pune Crime: Techie Beats Father-In-Law In Hinjawadi After He Refuses To Withdraw Domestic Violence Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Techie Beats Father-In-Law In Hinjawadi After He Refuses To Withdraw Domestic Violence Case

Pune Crime: Techie Beats Father-In-Law In Hinjawadi After He Refuses To Withdraw Domestic Violence Case

Swamirao Bappaji Jagtap (62, Wakad) has complained to Hinjawadi Police Station. A case has been registered against Sandesh Pundalik Jadhav (40, Tathawade). He has been booked under the relevant sections of the BNS for physical assault

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man beat his retired 62-year-old father-in-law in Pune's Hinjawadi area on Friday night. The reason behind this was that the accused demanded the senior citizen pressure his daughter, the accused's wife, to take back the domestic violence case she had filed a few months ago.

Swamirao Bappaji Jagtap (62, Wakad) has complained to Hinjawadi Police Station. A case has been registered against Sandesh Pundalik Jadhav (40, Tathawade). He has been booked under the relevant sections of the BNS for physical assault.

According to police reports, accused Jadhav married Jagtap's daughter a few years ago. After marriage, he constantly beat her, suspecting her character. A few years into the marriage, the woman told her father, Jagtap, about the abuse. Jagtap took his daughter with him and encouraged her to file a case against her husband for domestic violence.

Read Also
Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30
article-image

A police official said, "The accused works in the IT sector in Hinjawadi. He has thrown tantrums in public before. His wife has previously alleged domestic violence by him and his family. He went to his father-in-law's home and demanded that he send his daughter back to him or grant a divorce. When the father stood up for his daughter, he beat him seriously and verbally abused him. The senior man has minor injuries."

FPJ Shorts
Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy
Madras High Court Cancels Urgent Hearing On Karur Stampede Tragedy
'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'2 Rupaih Ka Chewing Gum, Surya Bhai Singham': Indian Fans' Chants Viral Outside Dubai Stadium Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer Transactions
HDFC & ICICI Bank To Clear Cheques The Same Day From October 4, Positive Pay System To Ensure Safer Transactions
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Syllabus Here

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "A case has been registered. The complainant says the man was domestically abusing his daughter. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter further."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Techie Beats Father-In-Law In Hinjawadi After He Refuses To Withdraw Domestic Violence...

Pune Crime: Techie Beats Father-In-Law In Hinjawadi After He Refuses To Withdraw Domestic Violence...

Pune: PMRDA Issues Official Notification Cancelling 2021 Draft Development Plan

Pune: PMRDA Issues Official Notification Cancelling 2021 Draft Development Plan

Nashik: Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Old Kasara Ghat As Heavy Rains Lash Igatpuri

Nashik: Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Old Kasara Ghat As Heavy Rains Lash Igatpuri

Pune: Supreme Court Issues Notices To PMC Chief, NEERI Over Sus Road Garbage Plant Violations

Pune: Supreme Court Issues Notices To PMC Chief, NEERI Over Sus Road Garbage Plant Violations

Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise...

Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise...