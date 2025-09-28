Pune Crime: Techie Beats Father-In-Law In Hinjawadi After He Refuses To Withdraw Domestic Violence Case

Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man beat his retired 62-year-old father-in-law in Pune's Hinjawadi area on Friday night. The reason behind this was that the accused demanded the senior citizen pressure his daughter, the accused's wife, to take back the domestic violence case she had filed a few months ago.

Swamirao Bappaji Jagtap (62, Wakad) has complained to Hinjawadi Police Station. A case has been registered against Sandesh Pundalik Jadhav (40, Tathawade). He has been booked under the relevant sections of the BNS for physical assault.

According to police reports, accused Jadhav married Jagtap's daughter a few years ago. After marriage, he constantly beat her, suspecting her character. A few years into the marriage, the woman told her father, Jagtap, about the abuse. Jagtap took his daughter with him and encouraged her to file a case against her husband for domestic violence.

A police official said, "The accused works in the IT sector in Hinjawadi. He has thrown tantrums in public before. His wife has previously alleged domestic violence by him and his family. He went to his father-in-law's home and demanded that he send his daughter back to him or grant a divorce. When the father stood up for his daughter, he beat him seriously and verbally abused him. The senior man has minor injuries."

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "A case has been registered. The complainant says the man was domestically abusing his daughter. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter further."