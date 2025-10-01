 Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS

Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS

The official added that the fire brigade rescued five people in the incident, which took place on Tuesday night

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: One person died and six others were injured after a slab came crashing down on them during construction work at an under-construction fire station of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, an official said.

Watch Videos:

The official added that the fire brigade rescued five people in the incident, which took place on Tuesday night.

Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Manish Ranbise told ANI, "Today, construction work for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Fire Department building was underway. The slab work was in its final stage. But the slab has collapsed. Six people, including the contractor and the other staff, were trapped inside. The fire brigade rescued five people."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge
Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen
Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen
Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance Team
Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance Team
Read Also
Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahilyanagar Suffer Massive Crop Losses Due To Relentless Rains
article-image

However, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhiraj Kumar Bachchu confirmed that one person died after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Fulewadi area.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Roars Heard Again: Lion Couple Arjun & Suchitra Arrive At Siddharth Garden Zoo In Chhatrapati...

Roars Heard Again: Lion Couple Arjun & Suchitra Arrive At Siddharth Garden Zoo In Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes 50 Encroachments From Madni Chowk To Central Naka Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Health Department On Alert Amid Heavy Rains To Prevent Epidemics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Health Department On Alert Amid Heavy Rains To Prevent Epidemics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj & Lanzi Grampanchayats Felicitate Newly Elected Vyapari Association...

Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS

Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS