Kolhapur: One Dead, Six Injured As Slab Collapses At Under-Construction Fire Station - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: One person died and six others were injured after a slab came crashing down on them during construction work at an under-construction fire station of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, an official said.

Watch Videos:

The official added that the fire brigade rescued five people in the incident, which took place on Tuesday night.

Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Manish Ranbise told ANI, "Today, construction work for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Fire Department building was underway. The slab work was in its final stage. But the slab has collapsed. Six people, including the contractor and the other staff, were trapped inside. The fire brigade rescued five people."

However, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhiraj Kumar Bachchu confirmed that one person died after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Fulewadi area.

