 Pune VIRAL VIDEO: Truck Falls On Two-Wheeler At Dange Chowk In Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad; Man Dies On Spot
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Pune VIRAL VIDEO: Truck Falls On Two-Wheeler At Dange Chowk In Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad; Man Dies On Spot

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A fatal accident occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area on Saturday night. A truck overturned and fell on a two-wheeler rider, instantly killing him. 

A case has been registered in this regard by Wakad Police Station. Security Guard Balaji Phulchand Dede (46, Thergaon) has filed a complaint. Kuldeep Laxman Bhandare (36, Akkalkot) has been booked for death by negligence and rash driving. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Ratan Atwe (36, Thergaon).

Police said that on Saturday night, on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road, the accused, Bhandare, was driving his vehicle rashly without regard for his surroundings. He was carrying cement blocks in his truck, which went out of control and fell on its left side while changing lanes. 

Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking
article-image

The deceased, Atwe, was riding by the truck’s side when it fell on him, crushing him to death. This caused a severe traffic jam on the road. A case has been registered in this regard. PSI Yuvraj Bansode is investigating the matter further.

Fatal Accident On Solapur Highway

A tragic head-on collision occurred on the Pune-Solapur National Highway near Vakhari village in Daund taluka on Saturday. A tempo traveling from Pune towards Solapur lost control, crossed the divider, and collided directly with another tempo coming from the opposite direction. The accident was captured on CCTV cameras, and a video of it is currently going viral. 

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles and causing one fatality on the spot. The accident caused panic among motorists and passersby on this busy highway stretch near the Wakada bridge. Locals report that this area is constantly identified as a frequent accident-prone zone.

