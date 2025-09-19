 Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists
Addressing a press conference, activist Vijay Kumbhar claimed that the state’s warehousing system, with a capacity of nearly 27 lakh metric tonnes, was handed over to a private company under a contract worth ₹120 crore

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists | FPJ Photo

Pune activists have raised serious allegations of corruption against the Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation following its privatisation. Activist Vijay Kumbhar has claimed that, in the name of benefiting private contractors, citizens are being supplied with rotten and substandard grains.

Addressing a press conference, Kumbhar claimed that the state’s warehousing system, with a capacity of nearly 27 lakh metric tonnes, was handed over to a private company under a contract worth ₹120 crore, which has led to gross negligence in grain storage, inadequate manpower, faulty weighing machines and lack of CCTV surveillance.

An inspection by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reportedly found large quantities of damaged grain at warehouses in Lonand and Baramati. The grains being distributed to citizens have lost all nutritional value, posing a serious threat to public health, Kumbhar alleged.

Key Allegations Raised:

- Contracts awarded to private firms solely for their benefit.

- Citizens forced to consume substandard food grains.

- Losses are mounting due to a lack of manpower and technology.

- Contractors are not held accountable, while warehouse staff face threats of recovery.

- Tenders issued despite a government ban on privatisation.

Activists demand that a high-level probe into the privatisation process of the Warehousing Corporation be initiated. The rotten grains should be destroyed. Authorities should ensure the distribution of quality, nutritious grain to citizens. Strict action should also be taken against guilty officials and contractors.

Kumbhar said, “Mere financial recovery is not the solution. The government’s responsibility is to ensure that such losses never occur and that citizens receive safe, quality food grains.”

