Pune Shocking Crime: Police Officer Stationed With Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Accused Of Rape On Lure Of Marriage

Phursungi Police Station (Pune Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) stationed with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has been accused of rape on the pretext of marriage by a woman. The incident reportedly occurred between September 2023 and September 2025. A case regarding this was registered at Phursungi Police Station, within the Pune Police Commissionerate, on Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old woman filed a complaint at Phursungi Police Station. PSI Ajinkya Raisingh Jadhav (32, Chikhali) has been booked by Pune Police. He has been charged under the BNS sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351 (criminal intimidation).

According to police reports, PSI Jadhav met the woman in September 2023 via social media. After meeting multiple times, Jadhav allegedly had sex with the woman, promising to marry her. They had sexual intercourse multiple times over the two-year period.

Police said that PSI Jadhav allegedly kept promising the woman that he would marry her. However, whenever she demanded that he take a formal step, he gave her vague answers. One day, when the woman pressed him for accountability, Jadhav allegedly physically assaulted her and threatened her, saying, “You can do anything you want; nobody can do anything to me.”

Senior Police Inspector Amol More, in charge of Phursungi Police Station, said, "A case was registered after the woman reached out to us. We are investigating the matter further."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, "Ajinkya Jadhav is stationed at Pimpri Police Station. Pune Police will provide us with a report about the case. After that, a decision regarding action will be taken by us. The report is awaited."